Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mithali Raj Named Among Most Influential Women in India

Updated: September 28, 2017, 10:58 AM IST
Mithali Raj Named Among Most Influential Women in India

New Delhi: Indian women's national team captain Mithali Raj addresses at a felicitating event for India women's cricket team in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

The BBC named Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj as one of the most influential women in India.

Mithali is currently the highest run-getter in ODIs and also led the team to the ICC Women's World Cup final in England, where they lost to the hosts.

The list has been inspired by the BBC 100 Women Challenge, which will be held in Delhi from October 9-13 where a team will look at the female illiteracy.

Other places hosting the 100 Women Challenge are: Silicon Valley from October 2nd6th where a group will tackle the glass ceiling; safety on public transport will be the focus for the London and Nairobi team from October 16th-20th; and finally from October 23rd -27th women in Rio will consider sexism in sport.
india womens cricketmithali raj
First Published: September 28, 2017, 10:58 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking