Mithali Raj Wants More Coverage for Women's Cricket

The tournament also saw a huge surge in viewership for the women's game and since then the International Cricket Council and the players themselves have been trying to promote women's cricket further. Speaking to ANI television, Raj once again batted for more exposure in terms of broadcast for women's cricket.
"There has to be visibility. There have to be matches that are televised because that's how we can continue the interest we have developed in people to start following women's cricket."
“We definitely need to play more games, whether it’s T20, ODI to Test format because there has to be continuity after what we have set after the World Cup. The boards and the ICC are certainly looking into it,” the highest run getter in women's ODI cricket said.
Raj further said that there has to be a proper machinery in place to create buzz about women's create whenever the team is playing any bilateral series as well.
“When there is any bilateral series or when India is hosting any series, there has to be an awareness that there is an international series happening and people should come and watch us play in stadiums. Usually, that doesn’t happen,” she said.
“We should also encourage young girls in schools to take up the sport and have a school team,” she concluded.
