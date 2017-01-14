Mohammad Azharuddin's Nomination for HCA Top Post Rejected

Mohammad Azharuddin. (AFP Photo)
Hyderabad: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's nomination paper for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president was on Saturday rejected by the Returning Officer on the ground that he could not produce proof of BCCI lifting the ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.
Returning Officer K Rajeev Reddy also said that there was no clarity on whether he was an eligible voter form the club he currently represents.
"His (Azharuddin's) nomination was rejected mainly on two reasons. He did not provide us sufficient documents regarding lifting of the ban on him by the BCCI. He submitted a court order on the ban issue. But I want a document from the BCCI that shows the lifting of the ban on him," Reddy told PTI.
"The other reason was his voting rights from the club he represents. On these two reasons his nomination was rejected."
The list of the final candidates displayed at Uppal Stadium did not mention the reason behind the rejection of Azharuddin's nomination paper.
A disappointed Azharuddin told reporters that he may take legal recourse if need be and alleged that some conspiracy was going on.
Azhar filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club.
"I gave all the answers and explanations about my case (to the returning officer). But my nomination got rejected. I am disappointed. I want to know the reasons for rejecting my candidature so that I can go to court if needed," he said.
"Being a cricketer I contributed so much for Indian cricket. I was not given nomination form I took it from BCCI," he added.
According to the list of candidates displayed by HCA, Vidyuth Jaisimha and G Vivekanand are in the fray for the president's post. The elections are scheduled to be held on January 17.
HCA president's post fell vacant after incumbent Arshad Ayub quit office following the Supreme Court verdict on Lodha Committee reforms.
One of the longest serving Indian captains with the distinction of leading India in three successive World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999), Azharuddin was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal that was unearthed in 2000.
After a long legal battle, Azharuddin received a favourable order from the Andhra High Court in 2011, but the BCCI is yet to officially lift the ban imposed on him.
Azharuddin said that G Vivekanand, whose nomination was accepted for the president's post, is enjoying cabinet rank in the ruling TRS Government and hence it's against Lodha Committee recommendations for him to be allowed to stand in elections.
Vivekanand is a former MP and is currently advisor to the TRS Government on inter-state affairs.