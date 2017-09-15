Mohammad Irfan Back in Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2017, 6:48 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption unit chief Mohammad Azam (R) is flanked by suspended cricketer Mohammad Irfan (C). (Getty Images)

Lahore: Mohammad Irfan, who completed his six-month ban imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report approaches by bookies linked to spot-fixing, is now eyeing to make his comeback in the T20 International series against Sri Lanka next month.

“I am eyeing to be part of the Sri Lanka series where the last T20 match will be played in Lahore,” the left-arm pacer was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper following the completion of his ban on Thursday.

The 7-ft-tall pacer was initially suspended for one year and fined $1,000 following the investigations into the spot-fixing allegations in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 35-year-old also had his central contract suspended for a period of six months. However, he was told that his ban could get shortened to six months if he adheres to the suspension guidelines, which he has successfully managed, making him free to resume his career.

Expressing his disappointment at missing out on the ongoing Independence Cup involving Pakistan and the Faf du Plessis-led World XI side, Irfan said: “I was very unlucky to have the ban at a time when international cricket was returning home and was not able to be a part of the historic match.”
First Published: September 15, 2017, 6:28 PM IST

