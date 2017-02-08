Mohit Ahlawat Gets Call From Delhi Daredevils Post T20 Triple Ton

Photo Credit: CNN-News18
New Delhi: IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils have called up latest sensation Mohit Ahlawat for a trial on Wednesday after his smashing triple hundred in a local T20 match on Tuesday made him an overnight hit.
Mohit slammed 300* while playing for Maavi XI against Friend’s XI in the Friends Premier League at the Lalita Park in New Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area.
Coached by Sanjay Bhardwaj, also childhood coach of former India opener Gautam Gambhir and former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand, Mohit has struggled quite a bit and his coach his really happy that Delhi Daredevils took note of his ward’s knock.
Bhardwaj said that it was Sunil Walson who called Mohit to attend the trial.
“Mohit got a call from Walson and was asked to go for the trial. I am keeping my fingers crossed. If he keeps calm, he can definitely impress them. Even though he might come across as an attacker from his latest record, he has a sound technique. On top of that, he is also a wicket-keeper,” the coach said.
Scoreboard from Tuesday's match in the Friends Premier League.
“Yes, Mohit has been called for trials. We keep tapping young talent and scouting future stars. Walson will be there to keep an eye on the whole process,” he told CricketNext.
Mohit has already made it clear that this is just the beginning and he wants to play for the country.
“The ultimate goal is to play for India as every other player who starts playing the game and I hope I live upto that potential,” said Mohit.