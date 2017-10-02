Morne Morkel Joins South Africa's Injured List; Out of Bangladesh Series Due to Side Strain

He joins a long list of South African test pacemen ruled out of the series through injury. Chris Morris, Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn are all expected to return for the three-test series against India and four matches against Australia at home from January to March next year.
In the first match, the Bangladeshis were no match to still strong Proteas. In the match opener Dean Elgar scored a brilliant 199, after which the opposition could not force their way back into the match. Spinner Keshav Maharaj kept taking wickets at regular intervals in both the innings. That's not it, the Bangladesh batsmen failed to apply themselves on a good strip, and lost the match by a big margin of 333-runs.
First Published: October 2, 2017, 6:31 PM IST