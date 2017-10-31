Morne Morkel to Fight for Place in SA's 2019 World Cup Team

But coach Ottis Gibson has rubbished the rumours and said that the two had a word and the pacer would fight for a place in the team for the 2019 World Cup.
"I have had discussions with Morne. He is pretty committed to the Proteas over the next couple of years," said Gibson.
"Obviously the World Cup is a big thing. He is well aware that there can be no guarantees with regards to that. When it comes to 2019 it will be form, fitness, conditions, that sort of thing. We had a good, honest discussion and he has committed his future to us over the next couple of years."
Earlier, Morkel had said: "I am 32 and it is one of the conversations I am going to have with Ottis to find out where I fit in with white-ball cricket, and if there are any plans for me in 2019."
The news comes as a significant boost as the Proteas have already missed the services of Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada in recent times.
