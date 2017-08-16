Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 16, 2017, 12:11 PM IST
MS Dhoni Follows Sourav Ganguly & Virender Sehwag's Footsteps; Set to Start Cricket Academy in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag. (Twitter/Virender Sehwag)

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni is set to open his first cricket academy, but sadly it will not be in India. The 2011 World Cup winning captain is set to open the coaching academy in the Dubai Pacific Sports Club (PSC) in the UAE. Dhoni has promised to contribute in any means possible to make the venture a success.

“Sport has attained a global stature not just for fostering athleticism and sportsmanship, but also as a viable business platform that involves many different stakeholders, from small businesses to big conglomerates and organisations. I am delighted to be a part of the club and will contribute in any means possible to make it a success,” MS Dhoni was reported as saying by Gulf News.

Apart from Dhoni, former Indian stars like Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag have already started cricket academies post retirement. Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Khan of Pacific Ventures announced that the academy would be named MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA).

“Pacific Sports Club is excited about its association with MS Dhoni, a superstar in the field of cricket. PSC has all exclusive rights to MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), not just in the UAE but other GCC countries, South Africa and the UK. Dhoni will be the brand ambassador for the academy and will be hands-on at the PSC with frequent visits. What makes this venture exciting is that this is for the first time ever that the cricketer is launching his academy and he chose Dubai for the launch of his new venture,” Khan said.

“We will offer a high-level plus coaching and training as well as a strategic sports development programmes managed by some of our well-known and beloved sports personalities.”
First Published: August 16, 2017, 12:11 PM IST

