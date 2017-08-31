MS Dhoni 300th ODI: A Look at Some of the Key Milestones

1. How many players played 300 ODIs before Dhoni?
Dhoni will become only the 20th player in the history of ODIs to play 300 or more games.
2. Who has played the maximum number of ODIs?
Sachin Tendulkar has played 463 matches which is a world record.
3. Is there any other player apart from Tendulkar to have played over 400 ODIs?
Four players have gone on to play over 400 matches. Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumara Sangakkara.
4. Which are the top nations whose players missed out on playing 300 matches?
England, West Indies and New Zealand
5. Any wicketkeeper who has played over 300 matches?
Dhoni will only be the second wicketkeeper after Sangakkara to play 300 ODI games. The former Sri Lankan captain represented his country in 360 matches.
6. Any other wicketkeeper who came close to playing 300 matches?
South Africa’s Mark Boucher played 295 matches.
7. Any Indian player, apart from MS Dhoni, who is close to playing 300 ODIs?
Suresh Raina (223 matches) and Virat Kohli (currently 191 matches) have the opportunity to join Dhoni.
8. Any unlikely member in this club?
Perhaps, Rahul Dravid and Mahela Jayawardene are two players very few would have imagined that they would end up playing over 300 ODIs and both of them scored over 10000 runs in this format.
9. Any name which is surprisingly missing from this list?
Former West Indian captain Brian Lara, one of the greatest ODI players of all-times missed his entry in this club by a solitary game. He played 299 games and only one with 10000 runs in this format without playing 300 matches.
10. Is it really Dhoni’s 300th ODI match?
Not really! He has played 3 ODI matches for Asia XI under Jayawardene’s captaincy.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Thisara Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga(c), Vishwa Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Dilshan Munaweera, Dhananjaya de Silva
First Published: August 31, 2017, 1:06 PM IST