MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble Deep in Conversation Ahead of Second T20

MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble. (Getty Images)
Nagpur: After a successful ODI series against England, Virat Kohli and Co were handed a rude awakening by Eoin Morgan and his boys as they won the opening T20I in Kanpur by seven wickets.
And while Kohli put up a brave face post the match and lauded the England bowlers for derailing the Indian batting, it is no secret that Kohli hates losing.
Even though Dhoni stepped down before the start of the ODI series against England, he has made no bones about the fact that he will always look to share his ideas and thoughts with Kohli and the team management.
In fact, considering the fact that Dhoni was at the helm when India last played a T20I at the venue, against New Zealand during the 2016 World T20, his input will be really crucial for both Kohli and Kumble as the latter wasn’t part of the coaching staff back then.
Kohli and Kumble will hope that the batsmen put up a better show in the second game after they put on a dismal show in the opening T20I and managed a score of just 147/7 in their 20 overs. Opener KL Rahul continued to disappoint as the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Kohli too failed to rise to the challenge after doing well in the ODI series.
Only Suresh Raina (34) and Dhoni (36*) showed some resistance as the England bowlers ruled the roost.
The team wore an intense look as the Men in Blue started their training at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday morning.
Warming up in sync #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gseRPn7oL4
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2017