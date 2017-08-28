Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

MS Dhoni Becomes 4th Highest Run-Scorer for India in ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 28, 2017, 1:27 PM IST
MS Dhoni Becomes 4th Highest Run-Scorer for India in ODIs

MS Dhoni raises his bat after scoring a half-century. (AP Image)

Former India captain MS Dhoni became the fourth highest run-getter for India in ODI during the course of his innings against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Dhoni now has 9608 runs from 296 games. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sourav Ganguly (11,221) and Rahul Dravid (10,768) are now ahead of him on this elite list.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 67 off 86 balls to help India seal the ODI series.

Dhoni's average and strike-rate are the highest though among the top 5 ODI batsman for India, with the wicket-keeper averaging 51.55 and having a strike-rate of 87.99.

He has also played only 296 ODIs, as compared to 340 and 308 for Dravid and Ganguly respectively.

India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday. With this stunning win, India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest target of 218, the visitors didn't have the best of starts as Lasith Malinga got Shikhar Dhawan early for just 5 runs in the third over of the innings.

Skipper Virat Kohli too followed suit as he was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando for just 3 runs in the sixth over. Kl Rahul then joined forces with Rohit Sharma in the middle and the duo built a partnership for the visitors after twin early blows.

The duo put on a 42-run stand for the third wicket before Akila Dananjaya got the better of Rahul for 17. Kedar Jadhav once again fell into the trap of Dananjaya and was dismissed plumb LBW for duck.

These two quick wickets put pressure on the visitors and the hosts were right back in the game. However, the vastly experienced MS Dhoni took to the crease and he put on a scintillating partnership with Rohit to take the game away from the hosts.

highest run getterindia odi highest run gettersIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017MS Dhoni
First Published: August 28, 2017, 11:06 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking