MS Dhoni Becomes 4th Highest Run-Scorer for India in ODIs

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 67 off 86 balls to help India seal the ODI series.
Dhoni's average and strike-rate are the highest though among the top 5 ODI batsman for India, with the wicket-keeper averaging 51.55 and having a strike-rate of 87.99.
He has also played only 296 ODIs, as compared to 340 and 308 for Dravid and Ganguly respectively.
India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday. With this stunning win, India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing a modest target of 218, the visitors didn't have the best of starts as Lasith Malinga got Shikhar Dhawan early for just 5 runs in the third over of the innings.
Skipper Virat Kohli too followed suit as he was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando for just 3 runs in the sixth over. Kl Rahul then joined forces with Rohit Sharma in the middle and the duo built a partnership for the visitors after twin early blows.
The duo put on a 42-run stand for the third wicket before Akila Dananjaya got the better of Rahul for 17. Kedar Jadhav once again fell into the trap of Dananjaya and was dismissed plumb LBW for duck.
These two quick wickets put pressure on the visitors and the hosts were right back in the game. However, the vastly experienced MS Dhoni took to the crease and he put on a scintillating partnership with Rohit to take the game away from the hosts.
