MS Dhoni Busy Strategising For Celebrity Clasico, Says Virat Kohli

Both Virat and MS Dhoni are associated with FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, while their former teammates Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar back two time champions ATK and Kerala Blasters.
On Sunday, Kohli will take the field, not for a game of cricket but as the captain of the All Heart FC against the All Stars team in the Celebrity Clasico. In a video put out by Star Sports Football on their official Twitter account, the dynamic batsman is seen talking about the goalkeeping options that he has and also about his favourite position on the football field.
Dhoni's drawing up the strategies, Kohli's practising his free-kicks - watch the 🔥 Celebrity Clasico LIVE on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/Q3gtTYafRr— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2017
This is not the first time when cricket and Bollywood have come together for a social cause. Earlier in 2016 Virat Kohli Foundation joined hands with Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Playing for Humanity’ to hold a charity football match which also featured former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni apart from other players. Abhishek Bachchan’s side included top Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor. On an action-packed starry night, there was no winner as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
All Heart FC squad: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohan Bopanna, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahl, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, S Badrinath, Sreejest P, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Anup Sridhar, Anirudh Srikanth, Mangaldas
All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Leander Paes, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Arman Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nishant Mehra, Sachin joshi, Jim Sarbh, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aadar jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan
First Published: October 15, 2017, 9:43 AM IST