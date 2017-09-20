MS Dhoni Can Play in the 2023 World Cup If You Ask Me: Clarke

"Don't ask me whether he will play in the 2019 World Cup. He will play in 2023," Clarke said on a lighter vein.
Going into the previous series against Sri Lanka, former India skipper Dhoni was under pressure to prove his worth after chief selector MSK Prasad said that the World Cup winning captain is no longer an assured name on the team list. But Dhoni proved his worth with match-winning knocks in the ODI series and showed that he is still invaluable to India in a rather inexperienced middle-order.
In fact, he was also brilliant behind the wickets as he completed 100 stumpings and was compared to lightening by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. And chief coach Ravi Shastri has said that MSD is still the best in the business.
"Dhoni is still the best wicketkeeper in the world and he is the quickest. The break from Test cricket has been great for Dhoni. He is an asset to the Indian team. He is an elder statesman in the dressing room," Shastri said.
Shastri had earlier dispelled doubts about Dhoni's future, stating that the stalwart is not even "half finished yet" and is very much in the scheme of things for the 2019 World Cup in England.
"MS Dhoni is a massive influence on the team. He is a living legend in the dressing room and an ornament to the game. By no means or by any stretch of imagination he is finished or even half finished yet," Shastri said.
"If anyone thinks so, they are mistaken and they have another one coming. There are in for some surprises. The old dog has plenty to offer," he said.
Dhoni remains the best wicketkeeper in the country by some distance, said the head coach. "How do you pick players? When they are good, and Dhoni is the best limited-overs keeper in the country. Forget his batting stats, what else do you want. Just because he has played for so many years, you are thinking about a replacement?
"He is the best in the country. Would you look to replace Sunil Gavaskar when he was 36 years old or Sachin Tendulkar when he was 36? Dhoni is still the best in the business, so what is the need to even entertain those thoughts," he asked.
David Warnereden gardensind vs aus 2017India vs Australiamichael clarkeMS Dhonisourav gangulysteve smithvirat kohli
First Published: September 20, 2017, 9:05 AM IST