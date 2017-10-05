Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: MS Dhoni Chills With His Dog as Virat Kohli Warms Up for T20I Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2017, 12:12 PM IST
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The Indian players are enjoying a mini-break ahead of the T20I series against Australia that starts in Ranchi on Saturday. While some are busy with commercial commitments, others are using this time away from the field to re-energise themselves. And while skipper Virat Kohli posted a video of warming up for the series on Wednesday, MS Dhoni is busy playing with his dogs.

In a video posted by wife Sakshi Dhoni, Mahi is seen spending time with his dog and the post reads: “#belgiummalinois #sam ‘s mirroring talent ! @mahi7781.”

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on



The Indian players are set to regroup from Thursday as the T20I series starts from Saturday. Dashing India opener Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback into the 15-man squad for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.

Dhawan opted out of the recently-concluded ODI series against the same opposition to look after his ailing wife. Ajinkya Rahane took his place in the line-up and slammed four consecutive fifties, while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

However, Rahane has now been left out of the squad to make way for the southpaw. Moreover, Rahane hasn't been part of the line-up in the shortest format of the game for a while now as he didn't feature in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka last month as well.

Also included in the squad are Ashish Nehra, who is seen as a T20 specialist and Dinesh Karthik — who did very well during India's tour of West Indies, right after the Champions Trophy 2017.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Australia, whom they thumped 4-1 in the five match ODI series and go top of the ICC rankings. The Men In Blue would also like to improve their T20Is rankings as currently they occupy the fifth spot on the table.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has once again put his weight behind Ajinkya Rahane and he also hit out at selectors for dropping the stylish opener for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Despite putting on a fine performance with the bat against Australia in the ODI series, Rahane was once again dropped from the team but KL Rahul — who didn't play a single match in the series — secured a place in the squad. This has not got down too well with Gavaskar and he has let his feelings known.

First Published: October 5, 2017, 12:11 PM IST

