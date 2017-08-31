MS Dhoni Creates World Record of Most Not Outs in His 300th ODI

Dhoni, who survived a dropped catch to stay unbeaten on 49, and helped India post a total of 375 after a century stand with Manish Pandey (50*) has now been unbeaten in 73 innings in ODIs, which is the most for any player in the history of ODI cricket.
Before the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Dhoni was tied with the bowling duo of Shaun Pollock from South Africa and Sri Lankan Chamonda Vaas, who both have been unbeaten on 72 occasions.
Michael Bevan, a man who comes very close to Dhoni in terms of his legendary status in ODI cricket, and perhaps the best finisher that Australia has had in the 50-over format, was unbeaten on 67 occasions.
Muttiah Muralitharan comes next with 63 not outs to his name while New Zealand all-rounder Chris Harris was unbeaten in 62 innings.
Dhoni's status as one of ODI cricket's finest finishers ever has long been established, but the man continues to find his name on top of some list or the other as he enters the twilight zone of what has been a remarkable career.
DhoniDhoni 300 matchIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017mahendra singh dhoniManish PandeyMS Dhoni
First Published: August 31, 2017, 7:07 PM IST