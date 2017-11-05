Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Does a Split at the Crease, Shows Extreme Fitness Level

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 5, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
New Delhi: He might be one of the senior-most members in the Indian team at 36, but MS Dhoni showed who is the fittest of them all when he did a split at the batting crease in the 17th over of the India innings. Coming down the track to play Mitchell Santner, Dhoni was foxed by the spinner. But the former skipper did a full split to return to the crease before Glenn Phillips could remove the bails.



While many criticised Dhoni for playing a slow innings, skipper Virat Kohli backed the wicket-keeper and said that the former had tried his best.

"Eventually we weren't good enough with the bat. When you're chasing 200, all the batsmen need to chip in, or one batsman has to keeping going at a 200 strike-rate. Tried to do my best. M.S. (Dhoni) was very good at the end. But we were left with a very difficult task," he said.

Dhoni hit a 37-ball 49 with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries at a strike-rate of 132.43.
First Published: November 5, 2017, 10:39 AM IST

