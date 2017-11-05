MS Dhoni Does a Split at the Crease, Shows Extreme Fitness Level

While many criticised Dhoni for playing a slow innings, skipper Virat Kohli backed the wicket-keeper and said that the former had tried his best.
"Eventually we weren't good enough with the bat. When you're chasing 200, all the batsmen need to chip in, or one batsman has to keeping going at a 200 strike-rate. Tried to do my best. M.S. (Dhoni) was very good at the end. But we were left with a very difficult task," he said.
Dhoni hit a 37-ball 49 with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries at a strike-rate of 132.43.
First Published: November 5, 2017, 10:39 AM IST