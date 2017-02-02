MS Dhoni Felicitated by Virat Kohli And Co in Bengaluru

Image Credits: Indian Cricket Team Facebook.
Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's troops wrapped off the series in style in Bengaluru but there was an event that preceded the third match between India and England on Wednesday.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was felicitated by the team for his outstanding achievements as the leader of Team India.
Dhoni led India to innumerable success on the pitch during his time as skipper - an era that lasted almost a decade.
Under MSD’s leadership, India won the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC champions trophy in the limited over format of the game. Dhoni is the only cricketer ever to win the three ICC titles as captain.
While India also took the numero uno spot in the Tests under Dhoni's captaincy.
With India not scheduled to play any limited overs cricket before the ICC Champions Trophy, it was only fitting that arguably India's greatest ever captain was honored on home turf.