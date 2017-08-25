India vs Sri Lanka 2017: MS Dhoni Gets His 'Midas Touch' Back - Here Is The Proof

Dhoni scored a patient unbeaten 45 off 68 balls but more importantly mentored Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53*) as the duo added 100 runs for the eighth wicket to reach the revised victory target of 231 in 44.2 overs under Duckworth-Lewis system.
Dhoni, whose finishing skills have been put to test in recent times showed that experience worth its weight in gold as he tapped around for singles and doubles. The target being a modest one and the run-rate being under check also helped his cause as his innings only had one boundary.
The former skipper soaked in the pressure initially as Bhuvneshwar played a lot of dot balls. However once the partnership crossed 40, the UP cricketer showed that he is more than a capable batsmen.
During the course of the second ODI, Dhoni seemed to do no wrong and all the half chances seemed to go his way — just like the old days.
During the hosts' batting, Dhoni showed remarkable reflexes to affect a stumping to get rid of danger-man Danushka Gunathilaka. Remember, this is the same batsman who scored a majestic innings in Champions Trophy 2017 group stage that resulted in India's defeat.
Dhoni is known for his lightning fast stumping but for once, it wasn't the case. Yuzvendra Chahal fooled Gunathilaka with a well flighted delivery and it was completely missed by the southpaw. MSD couldn't gather the ball in the first attempt but showed fast reflexes to take off the bails in time and remove the batsman.
Not just this, there was another instance during India's batting which could have changed the result of the match, had it not been for Dhoni's 'luck'. In the 35th over of the match, Vishwa Fernando almost turned the match back in Lanka's favour, when India's score read 172/7.
Dhoni failed to make a proper contact with the ball and it trickled behind to hit the stumps. However, the bails weren't dislodged and Dhoni survived. The Indian supporters in the crowd and back home must have had their hearts in the mouths and this incident also prompted one of the match commentators to say: "The stumps seem to have been made in Ranchi."
With this thrilling victory, India have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The 'Men In Blue' will hope to wrap up the series in the next ODI itself, which will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
