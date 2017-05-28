MS Dhoni Gives a Pep Talk Before CT Warm-Up Against NZ

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not be the Indian captain anymore but he sure does the pep talking just before a game.

BCCI posted a video on Sunday just before the start of the warm-up game between India and New Zealand which shows the 35-year-old talking just after Virat Kohli, the captain had finished.

This is the first warm-up game for both sides since arriving in UK for the Champions Trophy. India are the defending champions and ideally they would want to start off well by clinching the warm up matches.

The talk seemed to have worked for the team as they bowled brilliantly upfront. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the way by pocketing figures of 3/28 and was closely chased by Mohammad Shami who too picked up three scalps. However, Shami looked a little rusty as he is making a comeback after a long injury layoff.

A combined and disciplined bowling effort helped India restrict New Zealand to just 189. Though India lost Ajinkya Rahane early, they are well on course to chase the total down.

India next play Bangladesh in another warm-up before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter on Sunday. New Zealand's next warm-up is against Sri Lanka.

First Published: May 28, 2017, 8:10 PM IST