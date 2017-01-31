MS Dhoni Gives Batting Tips to Suresh Raina Ahead of Bangalore T20I

File image of Suresh Raina (L) with MS Dhoni. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Bangalore: India cricketer Suresh Raina's return to the national side hasn't gone as per plans after failing with the bat in the first two T20Is against England.
In the first match at Kanpur, the stage was set for Raina after the top order was dismissed but he could only manage 34. While in the Nagpur T20I, Raina could only muster 7 runs.
Ahead of the third match in Bangalore on Wednesday, Raina was seen taking batting tips from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
#TeamIndia member @ImRaina getting some batting tips from @msdhoni #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aNy9DgIMj1
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2017
The two have played together a lot over the years with Raina playing under the leadership of Dhoni in the national side as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Raina remains sidelined from the 50-overs format and his chances to board the plane to England for the Champions Trophy looks bleak.
With no more limited overs cricket to be played before the ICC tournament, the southpaw will be eager to put on a good show in Bangalore to make a statement to the selectors. And for doing that, MS Dhoni's batting tips might come in handy for Raina.