Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni Has a Ball Playing on the Airport Floor With Tahir's Son

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2017, 9:08 AM IST

Photo Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: With the burden of captaincy off his shoulders, MS Dhoni is busy catching up on the fun side of life these days and that was evident again when he decided to wait for a flight with team Rising Pune Supergiant by playing with Imran Tahir’s son on the airport floor.

In a photo posted on the franchise’s official Instagram account, Tahir’s son Gibran and Dhoni are seen seated on the airport floor along with Tahir. And they are all seen playing with Gibran’s toys.

The caption reads: “Looks like #Supergiant Tahir Jr. is a big @mahi7781 fan!💜
Learning from the best😎
#RPSG #MahirTahir
#RangWahiJungNayi.”

Looks like #Supergiant Tahir Jr. is a big @mahi7781 fan!💜 Learning from the best😎 #RPSG #MahirTahir #RangWahiJungNayi

A post shared by Rising Pune Supergiant (@punesupergiants) on

There is indeed no doubt that Dhoni is the one of the best in the business when it comes to his cricketing skills. But Dhoni’s simplicity has also come to the fore in recent times.

A few months back, when his old friends had come to meet him while he was playing for Jharkhand and he took time to go out and have dinner with them. Also, he was seen travelling with his teammates on the train, rather than taking the comforts of a flight.

Coming back to the IPL, Pune are placed third with 14 points after 11 games and they play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. A win will definitely seal their place in the playoffs.

David WarnerImran TahirIndian Premier LeagueIPL 10IPL 2017MS DhoniRising Pune Supergiantsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 6, 2017, 9:07 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3494 97
FULL Ranking