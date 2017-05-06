MS Dhoni Has a Ball Playing on the Airport Floor With Tahir's Son

Photo Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: With the burden of captaincy off his shoulders, MS Dhoni is busy catching up on the fun side of life these days and that was evident again when he decided to wait for a flight with team Rising Pune Supergiant by playing with Imran Tahir’s son on the airport floor.

In a photo posted on the franchise’s official Instagram account, Tahir’s son Gibran and Dhoni are seen seated on the airport floor along with Tahir. And they are all seen playing with Gibran’s toys.

Looks like #Supergiant Tahir Jr. is a big @mahi7781 fan!💜 Learning from the best😎 #RPSG #MahirTahir #RangWahiJungNayi A post shared by Rising Pune Supergiant (@punesupergiants) on May 2, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

There is indeed no doubt that Dhoni is the one of the best in the business when it comes to his cricketing skills. But Dhoni’s simplicity has also come to the fore in recent times.

A few months back, when his old friends had come to meet him while he was playing for Jharkhand and he took time to go out and have dinner with them. Also, he was seen travelling with his teammates on the train, rather than taking the comforts of a flight.

World's Richest Cricketer playing with Imran Tahir's Son😊 Simplicity level : infinity pic.twitter.com/6GvhoVpabH — DHONIsm ♥ (@DHONIism) May 2, 2017

Coming back to the IPL, Pune are placed third with 14 points after 11 games and they play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. A win will definitely seal their place in the playoffs.

