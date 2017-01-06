MS Dhoni Has Earned the Right To Play As Long As He Wants: Michael Clarke

File Photo of MS Dhoni (Getty Images)
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's greatness lies in the fact that he is respected immensely by his staunchest of opponents for his pedigree as a cricketer and as a human being. One such adversary of Dhoni's was former Australia captain Michael Clarke. CNN-News18's cricket editor Sanjeeb Mukherjea spoke exclusively with Michael Clarke about Dhoni's surprise decision. Here is a transcript of the interview.
Q) Your initial reaction MS Dhoni, one of your rivals stepping down as captain from the Indian ODI and T20 team. How do you react to that?
Clarke: Thank you for having me, and happy new year to everyone in India. To be honest Dhoni has been a wonderful captain for India and there is no doubt about that. If he feels it is the moment then I think it is the right time to step down and allow someone else to take the reigns, which I assume will be Virat Kohli. Virat is an absolute superstar as well and has done a tremendous job with the test team. I loved playing against MS Dhoni, he is an absolute gentleman and I still feel he has got a lot to offer as a player. His leadership even without being the captain I feel will be very useful for India. I hope he continues to play, I still love watching him play. It is something that I remember I thought as well when I retired from ODI cricket and stood down from the captaincy - you just feel that the time is right. I am sure MS just feels that the time is right and he deserves credit for that.
Q) Michael, in sport hindsight is a luxury, not something most sportspersons like you cant afford. But do you think MSD could have continued for a while longer, or does this give him a new lease of life as a batsman?
Clarke: I think it is upto him. I think MS Dhoni has earned the right to play for as long as he wants. Credit to him to make this decision. He has been a wonderful player and captain in all formats of the game. And like I said I still believe he has a lot to offer to Indian cricket
Q) How do you assess Dhoni?
Clarke: Fantastic, like I said, fantastic captain, fantastic player, lovely guy. I really enjoyed catching up and talking to Dhoni when I see him. When he comes to Australia or when I go down to India. We both love motorbikes and we love talking about that at times. I think he will go down as one of India's most successful captain. His record is unbelievable, he knew how to get the best out of the players and I think Virat Kohli would have learned a lot by playing under MSD so like I said Virat has done an awesome job with the test team and now I think he is ready to captain all 3 forms and continue to help Indian team achieve success
Q) Dhoni playing under Kohli the captain - how do you think this will pan outt?
Clarke: I think he will be fine. These are things Dhoni would have thought about while making the decision. Again I think MS Dhoni has the right to keep playing till he wants too because he is good enough. He can still score runs for India, he is a fantastic keeper. The good thing for India is that Kohli and Dhoni get on very well, their relationship is fantastic and it will be great for Indian cricket. If Kohli needs any advice or guidance then he knows he has a wondrful leader beside him and he can go and ask