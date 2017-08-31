MS Dhoni Has the Chance to Break Two World Records in 300th ODI

Coming into the pressure, the heat was on Dhoni to prove himself as critics felt that his time was up and India needed a younger wicketkeeper going into the 2019 World Cup. But Dhoni has proved his worth with quality knocks in the second and third ODIs against Sri Lanka as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
In fact, MS Dhoni became the fourth highest run-getter for India in ODIs during the course of his innings against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Dhoni now has 9608 runs from 296 games. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sourav Ganguly (11,221) and Rahul Dravid (10,768) are now ahead of him on this elite list.
Dhoni scored an unbeaten 67 off 86 balls to help India seal the ODI series. Dhoni's average and strike-rate are the highest though among the top 5 ODI batsman for India, with the wicket-keeper averaging 51.55 and having a strike-rate of 87.99. He has also played only 296 ODIs, as compared to 340 and 308 for Dravid and Ganguly respectively.
India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday. With this stunning win, India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Earlier during the second game of the series, you did not need to be an MS Dhoni fan to stand up and applaud the innings he played with the writing on the wall at the Pallekele International Stadium as India chased down the target of 231 against Sri Lanka with 5 overs to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
The 3-wicket win put more belief in the Virat Kohli led side after they were down in the dumps and at one stage looked like Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were only delaying the inevitable. Even the bails conspired to ensure that Dhoni’s innings wasn’t cut short on a night when he once again showed the world that he might be past his prime, but he is still the best India have got when it comes to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
To make matters worse for his reputation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53*) also outscored him, but then, had Dhoni (45*) not held one end up, Sri Lanka would have definitely roared home. In the end, it was the unbeaten 100-run partnership between the two that saw the Indians end up on the victorious side.
First Published: August 31, 2017, 10:30 AM IST