Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Indian Cricket's Magic Realist

"There is a time for departure even when there's no certain place to go," these lines by the great American playwright Tennessee Williams for me sums up the event of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's resignation as India's limited overs captain.
To be honest the resignation did come as a surprise to me, not because I am a Dhoni fan - as most of us in this generation are - but because it didn't have the stamp of finality to it, as most of his decisions, both on and off the field, do.
Following his retirement from Test cricket, sudden and unplanned, it looked like Dhoni will call time on his limited overs career in the same fashion. After all, the man who had played for the majority of his cricket career as captain wouldn't want to play under someone else, or so we believed. A section of the media had even put a date to it. The end of the 2016 ICC WT20. Perhaps the reason why we saw MSD do the 'unthinkable' with Australian journalist Sam Ferris, when the unsuspecting scribe asked about Dhoni's retirement after India's semi-final loss to eventual champions West Indies.
Dhoni might have resorted to banter that night, but he knew the swords were out after India came so close to winning their second ICC WT20 title for the second time, but were denied again.
First came the infamous 'push' against the young nemesis Mustafizur Rahman, and then the fiery press conferences, which would become the trend in the days to come as India struggled in one-dayers and T20Is, even at home against South Africa.
Earlier, Dhoni the batsman would often shield Dhoni the captain as he played one heroic knock after another to take the team to victories. But with his big-hitting powers clearly on the wane, Dhoni the batsman was now unable to get those crucial wins for Dhoni the captain.
I had attended a few of MS Dhoni's press conferences as a reporter earlier, and between the Bangladesh series (2015) and the 2016 WT20, I attended quite a few of them, only this time as part of the official broadcaster's crew. So the mandate was simple, don't ask controversial questions. I remember asking him about the minor tweaks he had made to his batting technique ahead of the first ODI in Bangladesh, and the answer was not a very pleasant one.
What followed was a discourse on how he (Dhoni) now wanted to bat higher up the order and let others do the job of finishing matches for India. Perhaps for the first time, MS Dhoni was tired of thinking about the team and wanted to 'express himself' freely. And his decision to quit captaincy might just be the culmination of that feeling of suffocation.
Magic Realism has been defined as what happens when a realistic setting is invaded by something too strange to believe. Dhoni's career has been pretty much the same. He has been somewhat like Gabriel Garcia Marquez's characters, ordinary men with extraordinary tales, almost impossible to believe.
Dhoni was perhaps the magic that the reality of the Indian dressing room needed, after the bitter period during Greg Chappell's tenure as India's coach. The magic that helped him take India to the maiden WT20 title, at a time when no one in the country was even ready to acknowledge T20 cricket as a format worth considering. After that, the destination was simple, but the road to that wasn't easy. He took bold decisions and calculated risks, and soon ushered in a new era in Team India's limited overs cricket.
He backed young blood as opposed to ageing legs, put his money on the exuberance of youth against the wisdom of experience, all this while keeping his eyes firmly on the goal. And by the time the 2011 ICC World Cup arrived, Dhoni had a team that was ready to become world champions as they did and he was right in the middle of it all.
There is a reason why I didn't talk about his numbers in this article. That is because MS Dhoni, the captain, is not about numbers and achievements alone, he is about the magic that we will perhaps never see in an Indian captain again.