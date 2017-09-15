Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2017, 4:23 PM IST
MS Dhoni is 'GOAT'; Shoaib Malik Lavishes Praise on Former India Skipper

File image of India cricketer MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the best cricketers ever to have played the gentleman's game. However, in the eyes of former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik, Dhoni is simply the best.

During a social media Q and A session with the fans, Malik was asked about his views on Dhoni and he lavished praise on the 2011 World Cup winning India captain. A Twitter user asked Malik: "@realshoaibmalik some words on @msdhoni ??? #askMalik"




To this, Malik simply answered in two words, which won the hearts of millions on social media. 'GOAT' is the short from of 'Greatest of All Time'.




There is no doubt that Dhoni is one of the best in business as his records speak for itself. He is only captain in the world to have led his team to ICC World T20, ICC World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy titles.

While, he also has innumerable individual milestones to his name as well. Dhoni holds the record for most stumpings in the 50-over format of the game, when he recently broke the record of Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Also, Dhoni is only the sixth India to play 300 ODIs and he also fourth in the list of most runs scored by an Indian in one-dayers.
First Published: September 15, 2017, 4:08 PM IST

