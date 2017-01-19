MS Dhoni is Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli in the Mould of Cristiano Ronaldo: R Ashwin

File image of MS Dhoni (left) and Virat Kohli (right) playing football during a practice session. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Ace India spinner Ravichandran Aswin has likened former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, while he thinks that captain Virat Kohli is in the same mould of the reigning Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
The premier spinner took BCCI's rapid-fire quiz where he was asked to liken Indian cricketers to football stars of the world.
"I think Andrey Arshavin (former Russia and Arsenal star) resembles me, not in terms of looks but names probably," said Ashwin in an exclusive chat with BCCI.TV.
"Virat Kohli I think is Cristiano Ronaldo. MS Dhoni is (similar to) Lionel Messi — in terms of character and the calmness that he exhibits," said Ashwin.
"Yuvraj Singh is Fernando Torres who sticks around the D and rise to get a header in," said Ashwin.
When asked about his autobiography, the spinner said: "If ever I decide to write a book it would be titled 'Out of My Comfort Zone'."
"The dialogue that I love the most is from the movie Three Idiots which says 'you have to be eligible for success'," quipped Ashwin.