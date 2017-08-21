Dhoni Must Perform to Play till 2019 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

"The only way he can survive till 2019 World Cup is by keep on performing. That should be the criteria for everyone, irrespective of whether he is Dhoni or someone else," Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.
Gambhir went on to add that focusing on current form while picking a team would have actually helped the likes of Dinesh Karthik cement their place in the national team.
"Okay, you have done something in the past but that's passed. You can't keep playing till you want to. At the same time I believe someone like Dinesh Karthik has been a massive loss for us because whenever he got an opportunity, he did well. He could have been your backup wicket-keeping option as well," the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said.
Chief selector MSK Prasad has made it clear that Dhoni’s future has actually been discussed in team meetings. “You have been fair and I will be honest. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS. When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody. You will also see in times to come," he said.
Commenting on Dhoni's future, the chairman said: "You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives."
Clearly the ongoing series in Sri Lanka is an opportunity for Dhoni to shine and show the world that he is still one of the best in the business when it comes to the limited-overs format.
First Published: August 21, 2017, 5:22 PM IST