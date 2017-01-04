MS Dhoni Resigns as Captain, Sachin Leads Twitter Applause for Mahi

Image credit: BCCI.
New Delhi: India's limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sudden decision to step down has led to a storm on Twitter.
CricketNext takes a look at some of the tweets:
.@msdhoni #captain pic.twitter.com/8IFLI8geRE
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2017
Sign of a true leader is to know when to pass the baton!Thank u for the entertainment skipper u r an #Inspiration @msdhoni #livinglegend pic.twitter.com/H51ChX3yhc
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 4, 2017
I congratulate @msdhoni on an illustrious career as Capt who led #TeamIndia to memorable victories in T20WorldCup 2007 & 2011 @ICC WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/bTAZoJ9J9b
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 4, 2017
Captain cool for a reason!
T20 World Cup
World Cup
Champions Trophy
Test No 1
IPL
Champions League#MSD #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/ojnJoL5E19
— Pune Supergiants (@RPSupergiants) January 4, 2017
All things considered though, Dhoni has taken the right decision. Over the last year, this had become Kohli's team.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017
Clearly Dhoni thinks the moment has come. Thought he would quit after the Champions Trophy, but this is a selfless move.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017
Trying to think like #Dhoni. Kohli most likely 2019 World Cup captain, so best that he leads in the Champions Trophy so best he starts now.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017
Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017
Most matches as ODI captain
230 - Ricky Ponting
218 - Stephen Fleming
199 - MS Dhoni
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2017
There is no one like you.
You're the reason for millions of smiles.
Take a bow my Captain.🙏@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017
OFFICIAL: Dhoni's available for ODI and T20 teams if selectors want him. I think it's a no-brainer. What do u think?
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2017
#Dhoni resigns from captaincy !
*screams Naheeen
*breaks bangles
*wipes sindoor off forehead
*blows off diya
*changes into white saree
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 4, 2017