MS Dhoni Sets New World Record of 100 Stumpings in Fifth ODI Against Sri Lanka

On the last ball of the 45th over of the Sir Lanka innings, Dhoni affected the stumping of Dananjaya off the bowling of Chahal. And with this dismissal, Dhoni set a new world record.
Earlier, he was tied at 99 stumping in the 50-over format with legendary Sri Lankan keeper Kumara Sangakkara. However, Sangakkara took 404 ODIs to reach this figure, while Dhoni now has 100 stumpings in just 301 ODIs.
Third wicket-keeper in the list is also a Sri Lankan and he is Romesh Kaluwitharana, who affected 75 stumpings during his time in the game.
Dhoni has been in sublime form in this series — both with the bat and behind the wickets. In the last ODI, Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined a select group of Indian players to have represented India in 300 one-day internationals. And the former India captain celebrated that with yet another feat which takes him to the top of the list among batsmen with most not outs in ODIs.
Dhoni remained not-out in that match and he set a new milestone by remaining unbeaten in 73 innings in ODIs, which is the most for any player in the history of ODI cricket.
First Published: September 3, 2017, 6:32 PM IST