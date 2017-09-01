Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Shows Again Why He is the King of DRS

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
MS Dhoni signals for the DRS. (Twitter)

MS Dhoni again showed why he is the king of Decision Review System (DRS) as he nailed another perfect DRS to help India get an important wicket at a crucial time.

Dickwella had gotten off to a flier, when Shardul Thakur digged one in and it went down the leg side, Dhoni made a loud appeal but the umpire signalled wide.

However, Dhoni was sure he heard a nick and Kohli immediately reviewed. Review showed that there indeed was a slightest of nicks which Dhoni heard but the umpire didn't.

It also turned out to be Shardul Thakur's maiden international wicket - something the youngster will remember for a long time to come.




The decision left Twitter amused as well, as most of them wanted DRS to be renamed as the Dhoni Review System!













Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic centuries as India thump Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. This is the largest defeat at home for Sri Lanka in ODIs (in terms of runs). Virat Kohli and Co. bettered India's previous record of 147-run win in 2009, which also came at the same venue.

Chasing a humongous target of 376, the hosts didn't have the best of starts as Shardul Thakur scalped his maiden ODI wicket by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella. However, India used the 'Dhoni Review System' to get this wicket into their kitty after an edge of the southpaw's bat was not seen by the on-field umpire.

Kusal Mendis too followed suit as he went for a suicidal run and was run-out by KL Rahul — who was fielding at point region and affected a direct hit at the non-strikers end.
First Published: September 1, 2017, 11:06 AM IST

