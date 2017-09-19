MS Dhoni Shows Why He is the Undisputed King of Chennai

Cricketnext takes a look at five of his best knocks at Chepauk.
1. 113* vs Pakistan, 2012
Playing against arch-rivals Pakistan, India were precariously placed at 29/5, after the top order was blown away by Pakistan's pace sensation Junaid Khan, who took 4 wickets. Dhoni then combined with Raina and Ashwin to help India post a respectable total of 227, although his knock came in a losing cause as a Nasir Jamshed ton helped Pakistan cruise home. But given the situation team found itself in, Dhoni showed grit and calm to fight it out against a top class bowling attack. He remained unbeaten, first stitching a 73-run partnership with Raina and then a 115-run partnership with Ashwin, out of which the off-spinner scored only 31.
2. 79 vs Australia, 2017
India-Australia rivalry has often produced some of Dhoni's best innings, and this time again he saved his best for the Kangaroos. He came into bat with the team again struggling at 64/4. Dhoni then showed his calm and built a 118-run partnership with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Dhoni's influence could be seen on the youngster, who is known to go for his shots. Dhoni kept talking to him, and when Pandya was hitting the ball well, Dhoni rotated the strike beautifully. The pitch too wasn't the easiest, with Dhoni scoring his first boundary after 66 balls but importantly showing great application. It helped India reach 281/7 after 50 over, and India managed to win the rain curtailed match.
3. 224 vs Australia, 2013
MS Dhoni scored his only Test double ton at Chepauk, with Australia again being on the receiving side. Australia had posed a challenging 380 batting first, and India were wobbling a bit at 196/4. That's when Dhoni came together with Virat Kohli and tore the Aussie attack apart. Not only did India surpass 380, but went onto score 572, posting a healthy lead of 192. Dhoni had to bat with the tail to reach his double ton, and was ably supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Dhoni hit 24 boundaries and 6 massive sixes to reach his double ton.
4. 67 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013
Chennai Superkings were chasing 160 and it seemed Hussey's calm 45 would be enough. But then a couple of quick wickets meant CSK needed 61 off 40 balls and after all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's dismissal, the equation was 30 off 16 balls. But Dhoni, unbeaten yet again, saw the team through, scoring 67 off just 37 balls. Steyn was at the receiving end from Dhoni, as the wicketkeeper smashed him for a four and six in the penultimate over and two sixes in the over prior to that.
CSK needed to hit 15 runs off the final over, and inexperienced Ashish Reddy was bludgeoned for a six and two boundaries by Dhoni.
5. 60 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2008
This innings saw Dhoni being at his brutal best, he smashed Piyush Chawla for three huge sixes and had a 80-run partnership with Subramaniam Badrinath. Badrinath scored 64 off 47 balls as Chennai posted 181/4. The match will also be remembered for Balaji's 5/24 which led to him being named man-of-the-match.
First Published: September 19, 2017, 8:50 AM IST