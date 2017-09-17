India vs Australia 2017: MS Dhoni Slams Another 'Century' at Chepauk

Dhoni slammed a majestic 88-ball 79 to help India put on a strong total after a flurry of early wickets. This was Dhoni's 66th half-century in ODIs and 100th overall across all formats of the game.
India were in dire straits at 87/5 and that is when Dhoni stitched a marvelous partnership with Hardik Pandya and bailed the hosts out of trouble. With this innings, Dhoni's love affair with the ground continued, where he has done exceedingly well in the past.
The former India skipper is revered as the undisputed king in this region because of his heroics with both the national team and as well as with his former Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings.
Dhoni has six ODIs played on this ground, he slammed 339 runs at an astronomical average of 113. While he also hit couple of tons in the 50-over format of the game here. And as far as the longest format of the game goes, Dhoni's only double century came in front of these supporters in 2013 against Australia.
While in the IPL, Dhoni guided CSK to two league titles in 2010 and 2011 while they finished runner-up as many as four times in eight season under his leadership.
First Published: September 17, 2017, 5:59 PM IST