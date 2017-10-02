Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: MS Dhoni Steals the Show as Players Pose for Selfies Post Series Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 2, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credit: Hardik Pandya/Twitter)

New Delhi: The bonhomie among the current crop of Indian players is no secret. While skipper Virat Kohli doesn’t waste a minute to praise youngsters, the young turks in the team keep talking about how senior campaigners like Kohli and former India skipper MS Dhoni make them feel at home. And this was once again visible on Sunday night after Team India’s comprehensive 4-1 win over Australia in the ODI series. While the players and support staff brought on their selfie game to the front, it was interestingly Dhoni who seemed to be in the centre of the celebration.

Man of the Series Hardik Pandya posted a photo on Twitter which had him standing with Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav and the post read: “We got many reasons to smile & so does India. Proud feeling! 🇮🇳”




Jasprit Bumrah posted a selfie which had Dhoni in the middle once again and Axar Patel and Pandya for company. This one read: “It's not the team with the best players that win. It's the players with the best team that wins!! @hardikpandya7 @akshar2026 @msdhoni 💪💪☺☺”




Fielding coach R Sridhar also posted a selfie with the players and once again it was Dhoni in the middle as the post read: “Proud to be a part this strong & closely knit unit!
Good to Great to Relentless!! #INDvsAUS @BCCI”




Rohit Sharma struck a majestic century while Axar Patel starred with the ball as India crushed Australia by seven wickets to take the five-match series 4-1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

With this victory, the 'Men in Blue' leapfrogged South Africa to regain the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.


Chasing a modest target of 243, team India got off to a steady start with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma at the crease. Rahane started going for runs right from the word go, but his partner Rohit took 15 balls to open his account in the match.

But once both batsmen were set, they took the attack to the visitors in sublime style.

Earlier, Axar was the stand-out Indian bowler as the hosts restricted Australia to 242/9. The visitors once again failed to build on a promising start provided by David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32) to end up with a below par total.

Patel (3/38) bowled a tidy spell and managed to register his second best bowling figures in ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/51) bounced back brilliantly in the death overs to finish with much improved figures.

After starting with a maiden, Bumrah was guilty of bowling either too full or too short as the dangerous duo of Warner and Finch took him to the cleaners. Bumrah ended up leaking 34 runs in his opening spell of four overs and was hit for as many seven boundaries.

Finch particularly punished the usually accurate pacer, hitting him for five fours, including three in a row in the eighth over. He pulled Bumrah towards mid-wicket and square leg when he was short and was equally quick to flick him when bowled into the pads.

The Australian's entertaining effort also included a sublime straight drive past the mid-on fielder. Such was Finch's onslaught that Australia reached 60 for no loss in 10 overs after they had scored just 21 in the first five.
First Published: October 2, 2017, 11:22 AM IST

