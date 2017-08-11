MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Sweat It Out at National Cricket Academy

MS Dhoni eating lunch with Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina at the NCA. (Image Credits: Dhoni/Instagram)

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

A well spent day at #NCA! Always so much to learn from @msdhoni and be inspired 💪 #NCA #Bangalore #inspiring #motivating pic.twitter.com/tywlVIfzxw