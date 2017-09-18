India vs Australia 2017: MS Dhoni Takes to Airport Floor to Rest After Match-winning Knock in Chennai

BCCI took to Twitter to post a photo of the Indian team waiting at the airport as they are set to travel to Kolkata for the second ODI of the series on Thursday. While the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Man of the Match Hardik Pandya are seen sitting and having a chat, Dhoni is happily lying on the floor with a sunglass on his face. The post read: “That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS.”
That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EiCH9ruPep— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2017
Pandya produced a scintillating all-round show while Mahendra Singh Dhoni also slammed a patient half-century. With the comprehensive victory, Virat Kohli and his boys have taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series. Australia were set a target of 164 runs in 21 overs via Duckworth and Lewis System after rain finally relented in Chennai.
Chasing the target, Australian openers didn't get into their groove early on as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar piled on the pressure on David Warner and Hilton Cartwright in particular.
The early pressure finally paid off for the hosts as Bumrah castled Cartwright (1) in just the fourth over of the chase. Skipper Steven Smith (1) was the next to depart as he was dismissed by Bumrah who took a brilliant running catch, off the bowling of Pandya.
Travis Head (5) became Pandya second scalp of the day as he gave away an easy catch to Dhoni in the seventh over of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav then castled David Warner (25) in the next over and the Aussies were four down.
Glenn Maxwell then played a typical innings, where he fit few fours and sixes off the bowling of Bhuvi and Kuldeep. But his whirlwind 18-ball innings was cut short by Yuzvendra Chahal, and with his dismissal it became almost an impossible task for the visitors to win the match.
Earlier, Pandya hit his career-best knock and Dhoni slammed his 100th international half-century which took them to 281 for 7. Pandya and Dhoni scripted a brilliant recovery act after India's top-half was blown away for only 87 runs — courtesy some controlled swing bowling from Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/44) and Marcus Stoinis (2/54).
First Published: September 18, 2017, 12:49 PM IST