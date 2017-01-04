MS Dhoni: Team India's Top 5 Triumphs Under 'Captain Cool'

File photo of Indian ODI captain MS Dhoni (Getty Images)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as the limited overs captain of Team India has come as a huge surprise to cricket fans in India. The decision coming at a time when the cricket administration in itself is going through a period of transition also adds to the surprise.
Here is a list of the top 5 triumphs of Team India under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership in limited-overs cricket.
1) 2007 ICC WT20
Just after the debacle in the 2007 ICC World Cup, the inaugural edition of the ICC WT20 was scheduled to take place in South Africa. With all the senior players, including Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly deciding to skip the tournament, the responsibility to lead the team fell on the young shoulders of MS Dhoni, till then a maverickwicket-keeper with a penchant for hitting big sixes and long hair.
MS Dhoni with the ICC WT20 trophy at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg (Getty Images)
Dhoni ably led the team from the front, both as batsman and as a captain to guide the Indian team into the finals. What worked for Dhoni and his bunch of youngsters is that no one was expecting team to do well in the absence of star players. What stood out was Dhoni cool and calculated moves as skipper and the ability to handle pressure in big situations. Handing the ball to Joginder Sharma in the final, with Pakistan could have been his biggest mistake, but as they say 'luck favours the brave' and it favoured Dhoni as he led India to a memorable win over arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the inaugural ICC WT20.
2) 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series
India had never won a limited over series in Australia in their long history of touring down under, but all that changed under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In 2008, after an acrimonious Test series, which India lost, the onous was on the limited overs team to strike back. India beat Australia once and Sri Lanka twice in the round robin phase of the Commonwealth Bank series to scrape into the finals.
MS Dhoni celebrates with the Indian team after winning the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series in Australia (Getty Images)
A Sachin Tendulkar special ensured India the first of the best of three final at Sydney and then a Praveen Kumar inspired bowling attack gave Dhoni's men their first ever ODI series win in Australia.
3) 2011 ICC World Cup
The World Cup returned to the sub-continent after a gap of 15 years and all eyes were on co-hosts India, as they went into the tournament as favourites. But MS Dhoni and his team not only had home pressure to deal with, but also had the burden of history against them as no host country had till then won the World Cup title.
Dhoni's team, guided by Sachin Tendulkar's brilliance with the bat, Yuvraj Singh's stellar all-round showing and Zaheer Khan's antics with the ball made it to the finals. India faced neighbours and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the final and a Mahela Jayawardene century ensured the hosts had a challenging total to chase in a pressure cooker final.
MS Dhoni hits the winning six in the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka in Mumbai (Getty Images)
Captain Dhoni played the innings, which in many ways will go on to define his career, as he soaked in all the pressure to score a match winning unbeaten 91 of just 79 balls to take India to their second World Cup title.
4) 2013 Champions Trophy
The only trophy missing from MS Dhoni's cabinet as a skipper was the Champions Trophy, a tournament India had never won independently. Sourav Ganguly's team had to share the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final had been rained out.
MS Dhoni poses with the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy at the Lord's stadium in London (Getty Images)
India were the world champions and had some of the best young players in the world as they came into the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Shikhar Dhawan shone with the bat while Ravindra Jadeja was the man to go to with the ball as India swept past South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan to enter the semis where they annihilated the Sri Lankans.
The rain-curtailed final against hosts England eventually became a 20-20 match and MS Dhoni's midas touch worked again, as India came back from a precarious position to win the match and v=become the only team to hold the World Cup and the Champions Trophy together at the same time.
5) 2016 Asia Cup T20
It was the first time that the Asia Cup was being conducted as a T20 tournament and the onus was on the other teams to beat an in-form Team India, who were also the world's no. 1 T20 team. But MS Dhoni's men brushed aside all the challenge, including arch rivals Pakistan, to set up a Final clash with hosts Bangladesh.
MS Dhoni win the 2016 Asia Cup trophy in the Shere-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka (Getty Images)
A boisterous crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium was silenced as Dhoni and Kohli took India to victory and reclaimed the continental crown.