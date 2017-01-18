MS Dhoni- The Untold Story: Blu-Ray Pack of Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer is Out

Image: Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
The DVD, VCD and Blu-ray pack of the much-loved biopic MS Dhoni- The Untold Story was launched in today. Produced by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios & Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film became a critical and commercial blockbuster and earned approximately Rs over 240 crores worldwide. The film is the highest grossing biopic in the history of Indian cinema and the third highest grossing movie of 2016 after Dangal and Sultan.
MS Dhoni- The Untold Story is a quintessential family film for all age-groups. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role as M.S. Dhoni along with Anupam Kher, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. All songs of the film like the track "Besabriyaan”, “Kauntujhe”, “Jab tak”, “Phir Kabhi” were chartbusters even before the release of the film. The film is a complete family entertainer that has dollops of emotions laced into the dramatic plot of the narrative. The film is based on the life of the most successful Indian captain of all times, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film chronicles his life from a budding cricketer from Ranchi becoming the most celebrated cricketer of our times.
There had been much curiosity and eagerness for the DVD launch of this film. One of the main reason its exclusive DVD pack which turns in a shape of a bat after opening the cover. The DVD is also available in Tamil language. The film also makes for an ideal collector’s item for one’s own home library. The genre and treatment of this film also make this packed DVDs and VCDs to be an apt gifting option for one’s friends and families.