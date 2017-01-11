MS Dhoni to be Felicitated by CAB During Third ODI Against England

File Photo of MS Dhoni (Getty Images)
New Delhi: With Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down as skipper going into the limited overs series against England, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) felicitated India’s most successful skipper as he led India ‘A’ against England in the first warm-up game at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, the last time Dhoni led an India side.
And now, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to felicitate the Man with the Midas touch during the third ODI of the series to be played at the Eden Gardens on January 22.
But plans to hold the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial lecture has been put on hold, considering the current scenario within the BCCI.
In fact, it isn’t just the state associations who have decided to felicitate Dhoni for an amazing run as India skipper.
Host broadcasters Star Sports also decided to telecast the first warm-up game at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday as an ode to Dhoni. It was the last time that Dhoni was leading a team in India colours, even if it was an ‘A’ side.
Sadly for the packed crowd, India ‘A’ lost the game as England chased doen 305 with three wickets in hand.
Virat Kohli will now lead the Indian team across all the three formats.