MS Dhoni Turns Back the Clock to 2011 at Wankhede Stadium

MS Dhoni hitting the six at the 2011 World Cup Final. (Twitter)

When @msdhoni hits a big one at the Wankhede Stadium, it invariably takes us back to that famous six in 2011. pic.twitter.com/UGZkvpHWJJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2017

#ThisDayThatYear - In 2011, “Dhoni finishes off in style. India lift the World Cup after 28 years” - in @RaviShastriOfc's immortal voice pic.twitter.com/Q61sLx10VA — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2017

First Published: October 21, 2017, 9:27 AM IST