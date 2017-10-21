Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

MS Dhoni Turns Back the Clock to 2011 at Wankhede Stadium

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 21, 2017, 9:40 AM IST
MS Dhoni Turns Back the Clock to 2011 at Wankhede Stadium

MS Dhoni hitting the six at the 2011 World Cup Final. (Twitter)

April 2, 2011 has become a rather iconic date for a generation of Indian cricket fans.

The everlasting image of MS Dhoni smashing Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara for a straight six over long off has been imprinted in the minds of Indian viewers.

As India prepare to host New Zealand, starting October 22, with the first ODI set to be played at Wankhede, MS Dhoni practiced the big hits in the nets and one couldn't help but recollect that.

BCCI posted on Twitter, When @msdhoni hits a big one at the Wankhede Stadium, it invariably takes us back to that famous six in 2011.




Chasing 275 to create history, the Men in Blue were off to a terrible start as they lost openers Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) early.

Gautam Gambhir played the role of a pivot as he scored a brilliant 97 off 122 and shared an 83-run stand with Virat Kohli (35) for the third wicket.

Dhoni had something else in mind as he decided to come up the order ahead of Yuvraj Singh after Kohli lost his wicket to Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Dhoni (91*) and Gambhir stitched a partnership of 109 runs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position.

Here is another look at that iconic six,




"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years," Ravi Shastri marked the moment in his immortal voice.
Dhoni sixdhoni wankhedeIndia vs New Zealand 2017MS Dhoni
First Published: October 21, 2017, 9:27 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking