MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Show Their 'Bromance' At Wankhede

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 22, 2017, 4:51 PM IST
File Image of Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are known to be among the closest of friends in the current Indian team.

Both are star players in the team and also share mutual respect for each other.

"You will always be our captain," is what an emotional Virat Kohli told Mahendra Singh Dhoni, during the former captain's 300th ODI.

The two have batted together many times, and they showed their 'bromance' yet again at Wankhede,

BCCI posted on Twitter, captioning, The Bromance 😍 #TeamIndia #INDvNZ




Both the players are also fan favourites, as could be seen in the reception they got from the fans when they entered to bat.







This match will be Kohli's 200th in the 50-over format of the game and he will become only the 14th Indian and 72nd cricketer overall to reach this milestone.

So far, Kohli has slammed 8,767 ODI runs in 199 matches and even if he gets dismissed for a duck on Sunday, he will set a new milestone of highest run scored after playing 200 matches. Currently, South African star AB de Villiers holds the record of having scored most number of runs after playing 200 ODIs. While the Indian record currently rests with legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly.
First Published: October 22, 2017, 4:35 PM IST

