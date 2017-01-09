MS Dhoni Was Never Asked to Quit As Captain: MSK Prasad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India's senior selection panel MSK Prasad on Monday squashed reports, which stated that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was asked to give up captaincy in the limited over format.
Speaking exclusively with CricketNext, Prasad rubbished the reports saying there is no truth to such rumours.
"There was no pressure on Dhoni to resign from captaincy. It was his personal decision. He informed me during the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Jharkhand and Gujarat in Nagpur," the former India wicket-keeper said.
Prasad, who took over as the chief selector from Sandeep Patil in September 2016 lauded Dhoni for taking the decision at the right time to give Virat Kohli enough exposure to lead the team ahead of the all important ICC Champions Trophy later this year.
"Dhoni is an honest man and the decision didn't come as a surprise. It was timed perfectly as Kohli needs enough matches to settle down going into the Champions Trophy. I thank Dhoni for his contribution, but his job doesn't end here and he needs to guide Kohli."
A national daily reported on Monday morning that Dhoni had been asked to vacate the post of India's limited overs captain.
This came after the BCCI had sent an official mail on Wednesday evening about Dhoni's decision to step down as captain.
Dhoni, under whom India had won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy title, stunned the cricket fraternity by relinquishing the captaincy barely 11 days before the ODI series against England.
In his unfinished limited overs career, Dhoni has so far scored 9110 runs in 283 ODIs at an average of 50.89 with 183 not out being his highest score.
Besides, the wicket-keeper batsman has so far made 1112 runs from 73 T20 Internationals.
Dhoni has been India's most successful captain. Under his leadership India haD won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and also reached the top of the Test rankings in 2009.
While he continues to be available as a player, the Champions Trophy in England could be an indicator whether he would continue as a player till 2019 World Cup.
India's double World Cup winning skipper will be playing a competitive match after 77 days against England.