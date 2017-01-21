MS Dhoni Will Have Family Cheering Him From Stands at Eden Gardens

MS Dhoni. (AP Photo)
Kolkata: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family is expected to be present during India's third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Dhoni, who relinquished ODI and T20 captaincy recently to hand over the baton to Test captain Virat Kohli, rolled back the years with a magnificent 134 off 122 balls, belting 10 fours and six sixes in the second match in Cuttack to help India seal the three-match series with a 15 run win on Thursday.
Fellow veteran Yuvraj Singh scored a career-best 150 runs as the duo stitched together a 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket to set up India's victory.
The two teams arrived in the city around noon on Friday.
Dhoni, according to reliable sources in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), asked for a few tickets for his kith and kin.
The ODI and T20 World Cup-winning captain will be felicitated before the match on Sunday with a crystal memento, a shawl and a few other gifts.