MS Dhoni Worked Under Srinivasan for a Basic Pay of Rs 43,000 Per Month Reveals Lalit Modi

Getty Images

New Delhi: Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has once again taken a dig at former BCCI chief N Srinivasan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni by sharing the latter’s contract details as an Indian Cements employee.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: “It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock.”

Modi also took to Instagram to post: “‪It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock‬. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts. 😳😳😳.”

The contract shows that Dhoni was offered the post of vice-president (marketing) on July 29, 2012, at the company's corporate office in Chennai.

The contract reveals that Dhoni was appointed as a Grade IV officer on a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month. Along with this, the India captain was also entitled to a Fixed Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970 per month.

Dhoni’s relation with Srinivasan has often been questioned in various section with former India selector Mohinder Amarnath even revealing that Srinivasan did not allow the selectors to sack Dhoni as skipper even after India lost 8 Test matches in a row on foreign soil.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 11:10 AM IST