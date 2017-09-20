India vs Australia 2017: MS Dhoni's Genius Revealed, Instructions Heard on Stump Mic

Dhoni showed once again, how his presence behind the wickets is extremely crucial, as he guided the young Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav on how to get rid of several Australian batsmen.
From behind the wickets, Dhoni kept providing invaluable advice to the two spinners, who shared five wickets between them in the rain curtailed match.
In a post-match interview, left arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav revealed how MS Dhoni contributed heavily in the wickets that he had claimed. MS Dhoni’s comments were also heard on the stump microphone.
How did Dhoni help Kuldeep stun #AUS? Watch & catch the best moments from the 1st Paytm #INDvAUS ODI on #CricketCountdown, on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/kiSlH5QC6D— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 18 September 2017
“Woh maarne wala daal na, andar yaa baahar koi bhi (Why don’t you bowl the one which would entice the batsman to hit, spinning in or away, anything?),” Dhoni said.
He kept asking the Yadav and Chahal to turn the ball, “ghumane waala daal, ghumane waala (bowl the one that turns)”.
Maxwell top scored with 39 for the visitors but when he was looked to take the attack to Kuldeep, MS Dhoni had a piece of advice for him. After Maxwell hit Kuldeep for three consecutive boundaries, Dhoni yelled, “Stump pe mat dal (don’t bowl on the stumps)”.
“Arey baahar daal, isko itna aage nahi (Bowl wide outside off-stump and not so full)”, shouted Dhoni.
Chahal was slightly off the mark at the beginning of his spell and he got an earful from the former India captain. “Tu bhi nahin sunta hai kya? (You too don’t listen?),” Dhoni scolded Chahal.
“Aise, aise dalo (yes, keep bowling like this),” is how Dhoni guided the leg-spinner to get his act right.
Chasing a truncated target of 164 to win from 21 overs after a rain delay, Australia stumbled and lost wickets in a flurry to eventually lose the match by 26 runs, via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.
Kuldeep was a tad expensive as he gave away 33 runs for his two wickets off four overs, whereas Chahal snapped three for 30 off his five.
Kuldeep accounted for David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, while Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins to power India to a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.
India and Australia will clash in the second ODI on Thursday at Kolkata, but rain threat is looming large over the contest to be played at the Eden Gardens.
