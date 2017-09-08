MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned

Yuzvendra Chahal was the bowler, when he flighted one ball to get Mathews to drive. However, Mathews missed the ball and Dhoni got the bails of in less than a second to catch Mathews out of the crease.
Replay showed how quick Dhoni was to take of the bails.
That lightening quick stumping by Dhoni ...#IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/bE5vPhkzDY— Vikaas (@vikaask) September 6, 2017
The fans reacted with bemusement to this piece of magic from the former captain.
Thala dhoni stumping HATS OFF THALA— Mohanraj (@MohanrajVFC) September 6, 2017
One-Off T20I #MSDhoni #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/g8OfwpqN8l
Bahar maat jaoo Dhoni stumping Kar degaa— The worldian (@the_worldian) September 7, 2017
Jeez... how quick was that stumping?? Quickest hands in the business... This should be a hashtag. #SLvInd #Dhoni— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 6, 2017
Chite ki chaal, baaz ki nazar or Dhoni ki stumping main kavi sandeh nahi karte...— Ajay Sharma (@Ajay140396) September 7, 2017
ICC should release a guidelines book for umpires, stating that they cannot go for TV umpire if #Dhoni is appealing for a stumping😉 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/J4TYaz56ML— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) September 6, 2017
Virat Kohli smashed a scintillating 82 while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav put breaks on the opposition during the Sri Lankan innings as India crushed the hosts by seven wickets in the only T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.
With this win, the Men in Blue blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 on the tour — 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in T20I. No touring team has even dominated the any team in history of the game.
Chasing a challenging target of 171, India didn't have the best of starts as opener Rohit Sharma was sent packing by him Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga for just 9 runs.
KL Rahul then steadied the ship with skipper Virat Kohli and the duo hit few boundaries to put the pressure back on the hosts. But KL Rahul was then dismissed by Prasanna after Shanaka plucked a stunning diving catch while fielding at the covers.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 10:27 AM IST