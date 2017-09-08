Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned

Updated: September 8, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned

MS Dhoni. (Photo credit: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

MS Dhoni showed again why he remains India's number 1 wicket-keeper after his lightning quick work behind the stumps helped the visitors get the important wicket of Angelo Mathews is the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the bowler, when he flighted one ball to get Mathews to drive. However, Mathews missed the ball and Dhoni got the bails of in less than a second to catch Mathews out of the crease.

Replay showed how quick Dhoni was to take of the bails.




The fans reacted with bemusement to this piece of magic from the former captain.
















Virat Kohli smashed a scintillating 82 while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav put breaks on the opposition during the Sri Lankan innings as India crushed the hosts by seven wickets in the only T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

With this win, the Men in Blue blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 on the tour — 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in T20I. No touring team has even dominated the any team in history of the game.

Chasing a challenging target of 171, India didn't have the best of starts as opener Rohit Sharma was sent packing by him Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga for just 9 runs.

KL Rahul then steadied the ship with skipper Virat Kohli and the duo hit few boundaries to put the pressure back on the hosts. But KL Rahul was then dismissed by Prasanna after Shanaka plucked a stunning diving catch while fielding at the covers.
Angelo MathewsDhoniIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017MS Dhonistumping
First Published: September 8, 2017, 10:27 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking