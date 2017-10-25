MSG Club Team Lifts the Coveted Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav Trophy

After playing their full 7 overs Pradhan Club, Udaipur were able to put 78 runs on the board at the loss of 5 wickets. In response, MSG Club achieved the target in 6.2 overs loosing 2 wickets. Man of the Match was awarded to Narendra of MSG, Bikaner.
A total of 3968 teams participated in the month long tournament which has been organized by Wonder Cement with an aim to engage the last mile cricket lover and to identify cricketing talent from within the state.
The highlight of the event was the attendance of chief quests – Shri. Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon’ble Home Minister of Rajasthan and Dilip Vengsarkar, Former Indian Cricket Team Skipper & Chief Selector at the final. The chief guests watched the final from the side of the pitch along with hundreds of spectators who had gathered to cheer their favourite team and enjoy the spirit of cricket.
The finale day of Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav also witnessed a knockout match between two All Women Team to crown the champion. Maharani from Jaipur emerged as the winner.
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav was truly one of India’s largest consumer engagement initiative as the total engagement numbers were over 2 crores people from across the state. The entire state of Rajasthan was gripped over by the cricket fever for the past two months, with over 9000 teams registering. The participations list has well extended to over 90,000 active applicants from across Rajasthan, leaving aside the spectators.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon’ble Home Minister of Rajasthan said, “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Wonder Cement for organising such a large tournament that helped not only in identifying talents from the state but also developing peace of mind, brotherhood and respect. I would also like to applaud the winners and even the teams who participated in the tournament at various levels and would like to wish them best of luck for their upcoming endeavours.”
Mr. Dilip Vengsarkar said, “I would like to appreciate Wonder Cement for the efforts taken in organising a great tournament. Such tournaments helps in identifying new cricketing talent & stars from the grassroots of India. I would like to applaud the efforts of the Wonder Cement family for engaging the entire state in such an interesting format.”
Commenting on the success of the tourney, Mr. Vivek Patni – Curator of the tournament and Director, Wonder Cement Ltd., said, “We are extremely thrilled at the response that Rajasthan has given to our initiative ‘Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav’. We had launched the tournament with an aim of getting people together, irrespective of their age, gender and religion. The Saath:7 platform was aimed at presenting the cricket enthusiast with an opportunity to showcase his/her talent to the entire state. This year we plan to extend the reach and launch Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav in geographies like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.”
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav was a seven-over an inning, seven players per team cricket tournament which covered 248 Locations, 33 Districts and 9894 Villages. MSG Club, Bikaner was awarded prize money of INR 3,50,000/- whereas Pradhan Club, Udaipur was awarded INR 1,40,000/-. A total prize money for winners at various levels in the inaugural edition of this tournament was Rs.30Lacs.
Other accolades:-
Best Batsman – Vikas from Jaipur Zone with 444 runs
Best Bowler – Kamal From Jaipur with 29 wickets
Best Fielder – Jaspal Singh of Bikaner
Best Girl Player of the tournament – Vandana from Jaipur zone
Man of the Series – Sukhwinder Singh from Bikaner zone
First Published: October 25, 2017, 7:38 PM IST