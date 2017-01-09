    Quick Links

    Mumbai Can Host Under-19 Games Against England: Vengsarkar

    Baidurjo Bhose | Press Trust of India | Jan 09, 2017 11:29 IST| UPDATED: Jan 09, 2017 11:29 IST
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Mumbai: With the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressing its inability to host next month’s India Under-19 games against their England counterparts, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar feels these matches should be shifted and hosted in Mumbai.

    “As a former captain of India, I feel that if TNCA is unable to host the Under-19 games against England, Mumbai can host it as it has more international venues than any other city in India,” the ex-chief selector said.

    TNCA has cited cyclone Vardah, its after-effects and its own domestic cricket schedule as reasons for it not having sufficient fit-enough grounds to host the games against England for a fortnight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

    Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests for India and has the distinction of scoring three back-to-back hundred as at Lord’s in England, also wanted Mumbai as the reserve venue if Hyderabad CA is unable to hold the one-off India-Bangladesh Test match, which is also scheduled in February.

    “Besides, Mumbai also could be counted as the back-up venue for the India - Bangladesh Test match if Hyderabad which is the original venue declines to host it,” said the former skipper.

    “I believe cricket should always be the priority. These matches are scheduled a long time ago and hosting them shouldn’t be a problem at all.”