Mumbai Indians Edge Rising Pune Supergiant In Thrilling Final To Win IPL

(BCCI Photo)

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians clinched a thrilling 1-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant to win the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The victory means Mumbai Indians are the first team to win the IPL for three times.

In a tense finish to a low scoring final, Rising Pune Supergiant needed four runs to win off the last ball. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian managed to get the ball away on the leg side, but the throw from the deep was accurate enough for Parthiv Patel to break the stumps before Washington Sundar could come back for a third run, which would have led to a super over.

Mitchell Johnson bowled a fabulous last over under pressure, taking the wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Pune captain Steven Smith off consecutive deliveries to tilt the balance in favour of the 'Blue Brigade'.

Earlier, chasing a below par target of 130-runs to be crowned IPL champions in their second season itself, Pune were given a good start at the top by Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 44 of 38 deliveries.

IPL FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rahane was dismissed in the 12th over and that is where the match turned. A slow and sluggish partnership between Steven Smith (51) and MS Dhoni (10 off 13 deliveries) meant the asking rate started to go up.

The Mumbai Indians bowlers bowled a tight line to push the match into the final five overs, keeping the two-time champions in the hunt. Jasprit Bumrah picked up the important wicket of MS Dhoni in the 17th over.

Smith tried his best to bring Pune back in the match by hitting some crisp boundaries but eventually failed to take his team through.

Earlier, Rising Pune Supergiant stifled Mumbai Indians to 129 for 8 riding on commendable bowling effort in the final of the Indian Premier League, here on Sunday night.

The two-time champions were completely off-colour with the willow as they played an astounding 54 dot balls (9 maiden overs) in 20 overs, a testimony to their plight.

Save Krunal Pandya (47 off 38 balls), who watched helplessly from the other end, none of the MI batsmen showed judiciousness expected on the grand stage. It was because of Krunal's late hitting (three fours and two sixes) that MI managed to reach close to 130 after being reduced to 79 for 7.

Jaydev Unadkat's (2/19 in 4 overs) dream edition just got better as he dealt twin blows in the third over removing both Parthiv Patel (4) and Lendl Simmons (3) within a space of three deliveries.

Patel mistimed a pull-shot that was taken by Shardul Thakur at mid-on while Simmons was foxed by a slower one which Unadkat smartly snapped inches off the surface.

At 8 for 2, Mumbai's most seasoned pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (24) and Ambati Rayudu (12) came together.

However they couldn't get going with Washington Sundar (0/13 in 4 overs) again proving to be exceptional during the Powerplay overs.

The 17-year-old bowled 15 dot balls in all -- bowling two in Powerplays and two during the middle overs.

Mumbai were under pressure at 16 for 2 in 5 overs before Rohit picked up Lockie Ferguson for some special treatment, hitting four boundaries to get a move on.

But it wasn't long before Rayudu was found short failing to beat Steve Smith's direct throw.

The MI skipper would be cursing himself as it was a half-tracker from Adam Zampa (2/32 in 4 overs) which he pulled to mid-wicket fence where Shardul Thakur showed fantastic balance while latching onto a well-judged catch.

Kieron Pollard (7) hit a first-ball six off Zampa but that encouraged the leggie to again flight one outside the off-stump. Pollard took the bait and as has been the case with him was taken in deep by Manoj Tiwary.

At 56 for 5, Mumbai Indians didn't have any chance of recovery. Pandya brothers have had a good tournament but on the day when it mattered most, Hardik played across the line to Dan Christian to be adjudged leg-before.

Shardul once again showed street smartness as he backed up at the striker's end after Karn Sharma's catch was missed by Christian. But his throw saw Shardul racing past Karn to dislodge the bails leaving MI shattered at 79 for 7.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published: May 22, 2017, 12:03 AM IST