India vs Sri Lanka: Murali Vijay Back in Squad for First Two Tests against Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan is also in the line-up along with KL Rahul and it will be interesting to see if Dhawan has to make way for Vijay as the former had replaced the batsman after he had to pull out in the last series against Sri Lanka due to injury.
The squad picked goes as Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.
While the selectors ignored Ashwin and Jadeja for the T20I series against the Kiwis, they have been brought back in the Test set-up and Kuldeep Yadav is likely to play as the third spinner in the team.
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary also made it clear that Rahane is the vice-captain for the Test matches.
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 12:15 PM IST