India vs Australia: Murali Vijay Ruled Out of Bengaluru Test With Shoulder Injury

Murali Vijay. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Bengaluru: India's opening batsman Murali Vijay was on Saturday ruled out of the second Test against Australia after sustaining a shoulder injury.
"Indian Test opener Murali Vijay has been ruled out of the 2nd Paytm Test between India and Australia in Bengaluru starting March 4th after sustaining an injury to his left shoulder," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
"He will be further assessed and monitored by the BCCI Medical Team over the coming days," the release said.
Vijay sustained the injury while diving on an outstretched arm during the opening Test match in Pune, which India lost by a massive 333 runs.